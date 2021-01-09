Roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in India to begin on January 16, 2021

Read Article

India to begin COVID-19 vaccination from January 16, 2021, informed a release from the Ministry of Health. This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination, today. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials concerned.

The Prime Minister was also apprised about the Co-WIN Vaccine Delivery Management System. The digital platform will provide real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister was also updated on the three phases of dry runs having been conducted across the country. The third dry run was conducted yesterday across 615 districts covering 4895 session sites in 33 States/UTs.

Priority will be given to estimated three crore healthcare workers and the frontline workers, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

(Edited by EP News Bureau)