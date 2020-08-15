Roadmap to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Indians is ready: PM Modi

Read Article

As part of his Independence Day speech from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Our roadmap to bring corona vaccine to all Indians in the shortest possible time is ready.”

He also said that three indigenous COVID-19 vaccines are presently under development in India. “As soon as the green signal is received from scientists, the country is ready for mass production and distribution of vaccines,” he said.

He also lauded frontline workers in the battle against coronavirus, and stated, “Corona warriors have lived the mantra of `Seva Parmo Dharma` and served the people of the country”.