Recipharm, Moderna sign deal for manufacturing, fill-finish of COVID-19 vaccines

They have reached an agreement to support formulation and fill-finish a part of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply outside of the US

By EP News Bureau
Moderna and Recipharm announced that they have reached an agreement to support formulation and fill-finish a part of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply outside of the US. The activity will be performed in Recipharm’s drug product manufacturing facility located in France.

Subject to regulatory approval of the vaccine in relevant countries outside of the US, it is anticipated that supply will commence in early 2021.

“We are making important progress in the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and we are pleased to be entering into this collaboration with Recipharm,” said Nicolas Chornet, Senior VP, International Manufacturing of Moderna.

“This is a material and strategically important agreement for us, and we are delighted to be working with Moderna on such a vital project to support the long-term fight against COVID-19,” said Thomas Eldered, CEO of Recipharm.

