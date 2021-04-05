RDIF and Panacea Biotec partner to produce 100 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India annually

Read Article

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec announce cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet.

The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commented, “Vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic. The world continues its tight against coronavirus and we see a growing interest in Sputnik V vaccine as it is one of the best vaccines available. Cooperation with Panacea Biotec is an important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world.”

Dr Rajesh Jain, MD of Panacea Biotec, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with RDIF to produce Sputnik V for global markets. Panacea Biotec brings decades of vaccine manufacturing and distribution know-how to scale up Sputnik V supplies. Panacea Biotec will produce Sputnik V in its internationally accredited facilities·complying with strict GMP standards and prequalified by WHO.”