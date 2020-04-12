PM sets up task force for scientific validation of Ayurveda to treat coronavirus: Shripad Naik

Read Article

Reportedly, AYUSH department has received over 2000 proposals, of which many will be selected to assess their scientific validity

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH has informed that PM Modi has established a task force for scientific validation of Ayurveda and traditional medicine formulas through institutions like ICMR for the treament of COVID-19 patients.

Naik told news agency, ANI that the AYUSH department has received 2000 proposals, of which many will be sent to ICMR and other institutes for assessing their scientific validity.

Source: ANI