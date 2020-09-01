Phase III trials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins in US

Read Article

AstraZeneca said it has begun enrolling adults for a US-funded, 30,000-subject late-stage study of its high profile COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Trial participants will receive either two doses of the experimental vaccine, dubbed AZD1222, four weeks apart, or a placebo, the company said.

The trial is being conducted under the US government’s Operation Warp Speed program, which aims to accelerate development, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

AstraZeneca, which is developing its vaccine in conjunction with Oxford University researchers, and Pfizer with partner BioNTech have said they could have data by October to support U.S. emergency use authorisation or approval of their respective vaccines.

AZD1222 is already undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa, with additional trials planned in Japan and Russia. The trials, together with the US Phase III study, aim to enroll up to 50,000 participants globally.

The US trial will evaluate whether the vaccine can prevent COVID-19 infection or keep the illness from becoming severe, the National Institutes of Health said.

