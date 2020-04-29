PharmaLytica 2020 gets postponed to September in light of COVID-19 threat

Read Article

The event, originally scheduled for June 10-12, 2020 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, will be held from September 9-11, 2020 at the same venue

Informa Markets in India, the organiser of PharmaLytica 2020 has decided to postpone its signature event to September 9-11, 2020, the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. The event was originally scheduled for 10-12, June 2020 at the same venue.

“The decision to postpone the event was a difficult but a necessary move in light of the global threat currently posed by COVID-19 and the subsequent stringent safety measures. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. We believe the new dates will allow more time for normality and confidence to return to the marketplace, ease travel restrictions and provide all-around better conditions for exhibitors and visitors to engage. The PharmaLytica team will reach out to all parties regarding further logistics and planning,” informed Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, Informa Markets in India.

“In the meanwhile, we will continue to provide more solutions for the pharma community through our digital platforms. We are sure this will help our community sustain their critical business conversations and engagement,” he added.

The latest information will be available at www.pharmalytica.in.

For more details, contact:

Niket N. Donde (Exhibitor and Partnership enquiries)

M: +91 9820859902

E: [email protected]

Sean Palanna (Delegate and Visitor enquiries)

M: 9920857525

E: [email protected]