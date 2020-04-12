Pharma cos are increasing production of HCQ: IPA

Read Article

Lauds the government’s move to withdraw restrictions on 12 products and export hydroxychloroquine

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) gave an assurance that the country has sufficient supply of anti-malarial medicine ‘hydroxychloroquine’ for both domestic and export demand along with other key medicines, and informed that pharma companies in the country are augmenting their manufacture of key medicines to meet rising demand.

“The decision to withdraw restrictions on 12 products and export hydroxychloroquine is a reflection of India’s commitment to supply medicines at this critical time. IPA lauds Government of India’s positive move and is in line with the image of India as the pharmacy of the world,” the industry said in a statement.

“Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country. The companies are ramping up production to ensure an uninterrupted supply for domestic and export market,” it added.

The IPA also informed that it is working with its member companies in an integrated manner with the Centre to ensure that patients in India and across the world continue to have access to quality medicines. It also stated that as a major exporter of pharma products to over 200 countries, the Indian government’s position of international solidarity and cooperation is vital to deal with the COVID situation.

Source: IANS