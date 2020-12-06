Pfizer seeks EUA for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Read Article

Pfizer has written to the Drugs Controller General of India, applying for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the first to do so, CNN-News18 reported citing a government source.

Officials at the DCGI and the health ministry did not respond to requests for comment. A government official, however, told Reuters that no application had been received as of Saturday night.

Pfizer could not immediately be reached.

Indian officials have said they are pinning their hopes mainly on locally tested vaccines instead of those developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The Pfizer shot needs to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius (-94 F) or below.

