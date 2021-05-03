Express Pharma


Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Albert Bourla, CEO, Pfizer also announced a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million

By EP News Bureau
Representational image
Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an “expedited approval pathway” for its COVID-19 vaccine, said Albert Bourla, the company’s CEO on LinkedIn, while announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.

“Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago,” he said.

He added, “We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country.”

