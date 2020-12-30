Pfizer, BioNTech to Supply the EU with 100 mn additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

Read Article

Pfizer and BioNTech announced they will supply an additional 100 million doses of COMIRNATY, the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union (EU) member states in 2021. This announcement is a result of the European Commission’s decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its Advanced Purchase Agreement signed on November 11, 2020. This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 300 million.

Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer said, “In partnership with the European Commission, member states and healthcare providers, we will be able to reach a total of 150 million Europeans across the continent.”

“The additional 100 million doses will be delivered in 2021 supporting the vaccination campaigns which started two days ago in all 27 member states,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

COMIRNATY will be produced in BioNTech’s and Pfizer’s manufacturing sites in Europe. The distribution of COMIRNATY by the EU member states will continue to be determined according to the populations identified in EU and national guidance. Pfizer and BioNTech announced on November 11, 2020, that they reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses, with an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. The companies previously stated their potential to supply up to 1.3 billion doses worldwide by the end of 2021 (subject to manufacturing capacity).

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but has been authorised for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.