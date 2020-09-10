Pfizer and BioNTech to potentially supply EU with 200 mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Read Article

Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced that they have concluded exploratory talks with the European Commission for a proposed supply of 200 million doses of their investigational BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 to European Union (EU) Member States, with an option for further 100 million doses. Deliveries would be starting by the end of 2020, subject to clinical success and regulatory authorization. The companies will now enter into contract negotiations with the European Commission.

The proposed supply agreement with the European Commission would represent the largest initial order of vaccine doses for Pfizer and BioNTech to date. Vaccine doses for Europe would be produced in BioNTech’s German manufacturing sites, as well as in Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium. If regulatory approval for the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate is received, the European Commission would lead the process for allocation of the vaccine doses among the 27 EU Member States.

Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO, Pfizer said, “We have activated our supply chain, most importantly our site in Belgium, and are starting to manufacture so that our vaccine would be available as soon as possible, if our clinical trials prove successful and regulatory approval is granted.”

“As a company founded in the heart of Europe, we are pleased to have concluded exploratory discussions with the European Commission, which would be our largest initial order to date. Our aim is to develop a safe and effective vaccine to contribute to bringing this pandemic to an end in Europe and across the world. Today’s decision is a further illustration of how collaboration and solidarity can help address a global health crisis as an international community,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

In addition to engagements with governments, Pfizer and BioNTech have provided an expression of interest for possible supply to the COVAX Facility, a mechanism established by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and World Health Organization (WHO) that, using a range of technology platforms, aims to provide governments, including those in the emerging markets, with early access to a large portfolio of COVID-19 candidate vaccines produced by multiple manufacturers across the world.