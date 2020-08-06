Novavax signs deal with Serum Institute of India for COVID-19 vaccine supply
Serum Institute of India will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal
Novavax has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
Serum Institute of India will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the “pandemic period” in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.
The deal was signed on July 30, according to an SEC filing by Novavax.
Recently, Novavax reported that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in a small, early-stage clinical trial and that it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September.
When will this vaccine be available? With our huge population, we must immediately start looking at production of glass vials and closures, syringes and other disposables and safe disposal, labels, packaging, transport, storage, sites for vaccination and training of manpower etc to launch and finish the programme early.