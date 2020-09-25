Novavax begins late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in the UK

Read Article

Novavax started a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the UK in partnership with the government’s Vaccines Taskforce.

The study is expected to enrol up to 10,000 participants aged between 18 and 84 years and comes after the vaccine candidate produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in a small, early-stage clinical trial.

Data from the trial – likely over the next four to six weeks – will support regulatory submissions for a license in the UK, EU and other countries. The company has previously said it expects to file for US approval of the vaccine in December.

The trial will enrol at least 25 per cent of participants over the age of 65 and prioritise groups most affected by the COVID-19, the company said.

Novavax said it could produce up to 2 billion annualised doses, once all capacity is brought online by mid-2021.

Reuters had earlier reported that the EU was close to concluding preliminary talks with the company for its potential COVID-19 shot.

