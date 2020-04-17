No traces of COVID-19 virus found in the imported raw material: Jubilant Life Sciences

Read Article

Jubilant Life Sciences announed in a press statement recently that no traces of COVID-19 virus have been found in the imported raw material sampled from Nanjangud facility of its subsidiary – Jubilant Generics. Raw Material (imported from China) tested negative for COVID-19 virus by National Institute of Virology, Pune as announced by the authorities of Government of Karnataka.

It is unfortunate that a wrong perception was created in public and media about the Raw Material imported from China, the press release stated.

Additionally, the Company clarified that Patient P52 did not travel to China or on any overseas trip in the last six months. Further, none of the employees tested positive so far travelled overseas in the last six months.

Jubilant Generics Limited at its plant located at Nanjangud, Mysore manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients used in drugs that are needed for sustaining patients’ lives, including Azithromycin Dihydrate and Azithromycin Monohydrate, which are needed to fight the global menace of COVID-19.

All evidences and known scientific facts published by reputed global organisations, available so far, indicates that the virus does not survive for more than 72 hours on any surface. The Raw Materials sampled from the Nanjangud facility had taken more than three weeks (>21days) of transit to reach the plant by Sea Route and no virus can survive this long on any surface.

In any case, Patient P52, the first positive case of COVID-19 from the Nanjangud facility, never had no contact with any raw material nor had role in Receiving, Transporting, Handling or Storage of raw materials.

Jubilant values the health and safety of employees and community in and around its facility. It is continuously working towards ensuring that all their needs are met and necessary precautionary measures as directed by Government protocols are being followed.

The Company values the support it has received from all levels of Government authorities including District administration, Police, Public health department and the community around its facility. Jubilant is constantly communicating and working with them to mitigate the situation arising of the COVID-19, The press statement read.