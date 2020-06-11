NIPERs should try to establish national-level testing labs for pharma products: Mandaviya

Read Article

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, had a meeting with the Directors of National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research (NIPERs) –Mohali, Raebareilly, Hajipur and Guwahati through video conferencing. The agenda of the meeting was to review the performance of NIPERs in research and innovation activities, especially with regard to the ways in which NIPERs have and can contribute in the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya stressed that the NIPERs can be self-sustainable by generating their own resources through research and testing activities.

He also emphasised that NIPERs should focus not only on product development but also the scope of their commercialisation should also be explored.

The Minister suggested also that all NIPERs should try to establish national-level testing labs for the pharma products as a source of revenue generations. The government, pharma companies and agencies can approach NIPERs for use of these testing labs on a commercial basis.

Mandaviya also made his observations on issues raised by various NIPERs.