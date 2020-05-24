New study finds high doses of vitamin D may not prevent or treat COVID-19

A new study published in the journal BMJ, Nutrition, Prevention and Health, found that there is currently insufficient scientific evidence to show vitamin D can be beneficial in preventing or treating COVID-19.

Examining previous studies in this field scientists found no evidence of a link between high dose supplementation of vitamin D in helping to prevent or successfully treat COVID-19 and cautioned against over-supplementation of the vitamin, without medical supervision, due to health risks.

Scientists said that assertions about the benefit of the vitamin in treating the virus are not currently supported by adequate human studies and are based on findings from studies that did not specifically examine this area.

Claims of a link between vitamin D levels and respiratory tract infections were also examined by scientists.

Previous studies in this area have found that lower vitamin D status is associated with acute respiratory tract infections, however, limitations of the findings of these studies were identified.

Findings from the majority of studies were based on data gathered from population groups in developing countries and cannot be extrapolated to populations from more developed countries due to external factors.

Scientists believe that there is currently no firm link between vitamin D intake and resistance to respiratory tract infections.