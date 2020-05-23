NATCO supports Columbia University’s clinical trial of chloroquine phosphate

Read Article

Natco Pharma is supporting a clinical trial to prevent symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections by donating chloroquine phosphate (CQ) tablets through its marketing partner in the US, Rising Pharmaceuticals, to a study conducted by Columbia University, New York, informed a statement released by the company.

After NATCO’s recent donation to a global clinical trial conducted by the COVID-19 Research Outcomes Worldwide Network (CROWN) Collaborative at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis it has now committed to supporting the Phase 2 of a clinical trial at Columbia University. The trial aims to determine the effectiveness of CQ in preventing COVID-19 infection in healthcare workers with moderate to high risk of exposure to the virus.

Researchers at Columbia University are conducting this critical study to assess CQ as prophylaxis against COVID-19 in healthcare workers. The Phase 2 trial will enroll 350 volunteers who work in direct patient care roles at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and who have contact with patients who may have COVID-19 infection.

NATCO has been supplying CQ tablets, a USFDA approved drug, through its marketing partner to the United States since 2011.