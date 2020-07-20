Mylan commences supply of remdesivir in India under brand name DESREM

Read Article

Mylan announced the commercial launch of its remdesivir under the brand name DESREM for COVID-19 treatment in India. It will manufacture DESREM in its injectable facility in Bangalore.

The company also launched a 24/7 national helpline number, +91.78299.80066, where patients and healthcare practitioners can access information about Mylan’s remdesivir and its availability.

Rakesh Bamzai, President, India and Emerging Markets, Mylan said, “In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 across India, Mylan remains committed to continue its efforts in the fight against the pandemic. With the launch of DESREM and our national 24/7 COVID-19 helpline, we aim to enhance access to this critical medicine, used for treating adults and children with severe presentations of COVID-19.”