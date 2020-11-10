Medicago’s COVID-19 vaccine elicits immune response in early-stage study

Read Article

Medicago said that a combination of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine booster produced virus-neutralising antibodies in all healthy volunteers in an early-stage study.

The company, backed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said it planned to move into mid-to-late-stage trials with a lower dose version of its vaccine, along with the GSK adjuvant.

“What we’re most encouraged with is that we are able to go with the lowest dose for our phase 2/3 trials,” said Bruce Clark, CEO, Medicago.

Medicago did not disclose full safety data, but said side effects were mainly mild to moderate.

Medicago last month signed its first vaccine supply agreement – with Canada for up to 76 million doses – and Clark said the company was in talks with several other countries for potential deals.

“Even if you add the total number of doses that have been committed (by other companies), you are looking at a global population of seven billion and it will require different suppliers,” said Clark.

