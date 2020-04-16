Manufacturing units of essential commodities don’t need consent to establish/operate: RSPCB

Read Article

It is a one-time relaxation valid only up to July 31, 2020, and does not exempt or absolve the manufacturers from compliance with any other acts/regulations as applicable in its prevailing laws

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has given relaxation to the manufacturing units of life-saving drugs, equipment from seeking consent to establish/operate in a bid to ensure supplies of essential commodities in the state. However, this is a one-time relaxation and will be valid only for a period up to July 31, 2020.

The move comes in the backdrop of an immediate requirement in the state for life-saving drugs, medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE) and gears, sanitisers and oxygen gas cylinders etc., which requires production on a large scale at the earliest.

Commenting on this move by RSPCB, Vinod Kalani, President, Rajasthan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, (Jaipur) and Working President, Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) said, “This is a welcome step by the State Board and it will encourage the industry to continue their manufacturing operations of essential supplies. Due to coronavirus (COVID- 19) across the country borders have been sealed and only minimal movement is taking place. This step will help in meeting the rising demands of medical equipment supplies as well as medicines in the state.”

The issued order by the RSPCB encompasses all drugs which have been enlisted as life-saving drugs by the DCG(I), ICMR Health Department, GoR or any other competent authority. It also states that all life-saving medical equipment; ventilators, BiPAP, stretchers, wheelchairs and other ICU equipment, PPEs, oxygen gas – manufacturing and bottling plants, sanitisers units of bottling, formulation and manufacturing are now allowed to establish and operate new production units/expand existing production capacity, start production without seeking a consent to establish or consent to operate/ acknowledgement under the provision of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 for a period up to July 31, 2020.

The order also mentions that it does not exempt or absolve the said units/ project proponents from compliance with any other act/regulations as applicable in its prevailing laws.

There are over 100 pharma units in Rajasthan which are involved in the manufacture of active pharma ingredients (APIs) and finished formulations. Around 25-30 medical device manufacturers are also operating in the state. With a rising demand for PPE and sanitisers in the country, many new players have also started producing masks and sanitisers.

