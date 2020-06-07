Maharashtra to procure 10,000 vials of remdesivir: Rajesh Tope

Read Article

The Maharashtra government will procure 10,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients, informed Rajesh Tope, Public Health Minister.

The expensive medicine is being made available for the poor and needy patients in the state, he said.

“GoM to procure 10k vials of remdesivir. Based on evidence from laboratory, animal and clinical studies, it has generated promising results in MERS-CoV and SARS which are also caused by coronavirus,” Tope tweeted.

“WHO suggests it may have some positive effects on COVID-19 treatment. This expensive medicine is being made available for poor & needy patients,” he added.