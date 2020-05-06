Lupin launches Jan Kovid helpline for Mumbai

Read Article

The toll-free helpline number 1800-572-6130 will be available from 8 am to 8 pm every day

Lupin has announced the launch of the ‘Jan Kovid’ Helpline (1800-572-6130) under the tagline ‘Mann Ka Swaasthya, Tann Ki Suraksha’ for the residents of Mumbai.

This initiative facilitates medical outreach to citizens to resolve queries about COVID-19, its symptoms, details about nearest testing centres or government hospitals, and help for those suffering from stress, anxiety or mental health issues. Backed by a team of general physicians, psychologists, respiratory physicians and psychiatrists, the helpline number will offer free consultation and respond to all queries related to COVID-19, informed a company release.

Commenting on the initiative, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “During the lockdown, most people cannot step out for consultations with their doctors or even clarify doubts pertaining to their health or that of their family. This only adds to their stress. We are happy to support the government authorities who are leading the fight against COVID-19 by launching this helpline for the citizens of Mumbai. The Jan Kovid helpline will offer inputs on general, respiratory and mental symptoms. We urge people to use this facility to reach out to medical experts for any doubts or queries they may have or advice they seek.”

The toll-free helpline number 1800-572-6130 will be available from 8 am to 8 pm every day. The service is available in Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati and English. A call back system is available next morning for calls received after hours to ensure all queries are addressed.