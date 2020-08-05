Lupin launches generic favipiravir, Covihalt to treat coronavirus infection

Read Article

Lupin announced the launch of its favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19. Favipiravir has received authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use. Lupin’s Covihalt is available as 200 mg tablets in the form of a strip of 10 tablets and priced at Rs 49 per tablet.

Commenting on the development, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations (IRF) said, “In these tough times, it is our duty to support the nation in fighting this pandemic and ensuring affordable drugs are made available for impacted patients. Covihalt, Lupin’s favipiravir drug, is a vital step in this direction. We believe that we can leverage our expertise in managing widespread community diseases like TB to proactively reach patients across India and ensure access to Covihalt through our strong distribution network and field force.”