Express Pharma


Home  »  COVID-19 Updates  »  Lupin gets US FDA approval for Rufinamide Oral Suspension

Lupin gets US FDA approval for Rufinamide Oral Suspension

It is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in paediatric patients one year of age and older, and in adults

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest UpdatesMarket
By EP News Bureau
0 0
Read Article

Lupin announced it has received approval for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL, of Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/mL is indicated for adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in pediatric patients one year of age and older, and in adults.

Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ mL (RLD: Banzel) had estimated annual sales of $124.5 million in the US (IQVIA MAT September 2020).

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image