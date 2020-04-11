Lupin contributes Rs 21 crores towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Read Article

The contributions were made separately by Lupin’s employees, the Company and the promoter family

Lupin has announced a contribution of Rs 21 crores for relief efforts directed towards mitigating the COVID-19 crisis. Reportedly, Lupin’s employees have contributed two days of their individual salaries, together contributing a sum of Rs 5.5 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund).

A company statement informs that Lupin has matched an equal sum of Rs 5.5 crores for direct initiatives that the company will implement to support overburdened national and state healthcare systems through a donation of personal protective equipment, medicines and providing meals for front-line workers and the needy. In addition, the promoter Desh Bandhu Gupta family has committed a sum of Rs 10 crores for other direct impact initiatives in India and elsewhere in the world to supplement Lupin’s relief efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Commenting on this, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We commend the Central and State governments in India and other authorities globally for taking proactive measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Lupin remains committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines across India and global markets while ensuring the safety of our personnel involved. We are grateful for this opportunity to support those who are at the front-line of this battle against COVID-19.”