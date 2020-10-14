Express Pharma


Home  »  COVID-19 Updates  »  Lactiga and Mount Sinai sign pact to advance its patented biologic for COVID-19 treatment

Lactiga and Mount Sinai sign pact to advance its patented biologic for COVID-19 treatment

The collaborative team secured an NIH R01 Emergency Award of $2 million dollars to expand this study

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 70
Read Article

Lactiga announced a collaboration agreement with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to advance preclinical research into LCTG-001 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients. The collaborative team, led by Dr Rebecca Powell, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), secured an NIH R01 Emergency Award of $2 million dollars to expand this study.

“We are proud to partner with Mount Sinai, which has maintained a leading role in COVID-19 research and innovation. We believe this collaboration will help us deliver a novel intervention to counteract this devastating virus,” said Dr Viraj Mane, Lactiga’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Reportedly, to date, preliminary in vitro studies demonstrate full neutralisation of SARS-CoV-2 viral components. Lactiga has engaged the United States Food and Drug Administration through the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program to optimise its transition from research toward first-in-human clinical testing.

Dr Rikin Mehta, Co-Founder and Partner stated, “We see promise in a novel therapeutic that may help COVID-positive patients reduce their hospital stay and slow the progression of the disease, especially in our elderly and vulnerable populations.”

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image