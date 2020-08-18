Express Pharma


Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID-19

Shaw informed about it through a tweet and said, “Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way”

By Press Trust of India
File Photo: The Indian Express
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive chairperson of Biocon said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way,” said the 67-year-old industry veteran in a tweet.

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend.”

She has received several get-well-soon messages after she posted the tweet.

(edits by EP News Bureau)

Press Trust of India
