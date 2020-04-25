Jubilant Life Sciences contributes Rupees 5 Crores to the PM Cares fund

Read Article

Jubilant Bhartia Group, in a press statement, said that it has contributed Rupees 10 Crores to PM Cares fund to support Government of India’s initiatives in mitigating the COVID-19 crisis.

Two group companies: Jubilant Foodworks (one of the largest food service companies in India and master franchise of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts) and Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (an integrated global pharmaceuticals and life sciences company) contributed Rupees 5 Crores each to the fund. The contribution of Jubilant Life Sciences, along with all its subsidiaries, includes one day gross salary of its 5300 employees.

The Jubilant Bhartia Group companies are committed to support the Government, both central & states, in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of the Group’s promise of Caring, Sharing, Growing. Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF), a not-for-profit organization of the Group, has taken several measures at the grassroots level in the areas of health & safety, food & ration distribution, sanitization, communication, medical & medicine, distribution of PPEs and support to the administration across various locations.

JBF is distributing sanitizer manufactured by Jubilant Life Sciences within the community, to healthcare workers and the Government at both central and state level. Food and medicine distribution (ready to eat food packets and dry ration) is also being undertaken to the vulnerable community members like migrant labourers, pregnant women, senior citizens, children at various places in the country. JBF is facilitating the stitching of reusable cotton masks at various sites in the country through Self Help Groups (SHGs). These masks are washable and reusable and the Foundation has been providing the raw material for them.

Additionally, Jubilant FoodWorks has been providing PPE kits and food distribution for the impacted citizens and Police staff. It has also leveraged its Domino’s delivery team and supply chain network for distribution of Essential commodities like flour, milk etc. to help citizens get their daily needs in the safety of their homes.