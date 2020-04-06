IPA suggests best practices for employee safety in pharma manufacturing during COVID-1

Read Article

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and its members’ companies have come together to develop the ‘Best Practices’ document to safeguard employee safety in pharmaceutical manufacturing. The document echoes general insights on preventative measures and provides a comprehensive set of best practices for the safety of employees engaged in manufacturing and covers:

Effective communication across manufacturing network

Employee segregation and remote working for non- essential work force

· On-site personnel and material movement norms

· Workplace infrastructure & mechanisms to avoid contamination

· Mitigation measures for employees contacting COVID-19

· Engaging local authorities and healthcare providers

Satish Reddy, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, acknowledged the role of pharma manufacturing operations and appreciating its employees’ efforts in ensuring the supply of medicines, and said, “Employees in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector play a crucial role as they continue to work to produce and ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines to patients in these challenging times.”

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance said, “These are unprecedented times. Employee Safety has and always been fundamental and our top priority. This document demonstrates our commitment to provide employees safe and healthy working environment.”

“IPA reaffirms its commitment to ensure sustained access to high quality medicines in the country and across the world. IPA acknowledges the relentless efforts by the employees in the pharma manufacturing industry,” stated a press release issued by the association.