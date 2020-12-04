Inovio signs deal with Japan’s Kaneka for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Express Pharma


Inovio has also signed manufacturing deals with medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific among others

By Reuters
Japan’s Kaneka Corp has entered into a deal to manufacture Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, informed the company.

It did not disclose the terms of the agreement with Kaneka Eurogentec, a unit of the Japanese chemical company.

Inovio has also signed manufacturing deals with medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific among others, to increase the supply of the vaccine, which entered a mid-stage study last month.

The Phase 3 of the mid-to-late stage study is under a partial hold by the US Food and Drug Administration as it seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

(Edits by EP News Bureau)

Reuters
