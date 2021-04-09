India to assess side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

Read Article

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, reported Mint, a financial newspaper.

India is currently administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and a shot developed at home by Bharat Biotech.

Several countries in Europe have announced restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people, after a link was found to very rare blood clots, mostly in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination.

