India inoculates over 1.91 lakh people on Day 1 of COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Read Article

Today, India began its nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19. As per information received from the Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,91,181 people were vaccinated on Day 1. A total of 16,755 vaccinators were also involved in the process across India. So far, no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported.

In Phase 1 of the campaign, India will administer the vaccines to three crore frontline workers. There are 3,006 session sites across the country, where 100 beneficiaries each will be given one of the two vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation, Covaxin or Covishield. Every beneficiary will need to receive two doses of the same vaccine, 28 days apart.

(Source: The Indian Express)