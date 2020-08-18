India in talks with developer of Russian COVID-19 vaccine: The Indian Express

Read Article

As per a report by Kaunain Sheriff M in The Indian Express, “The Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the Russian medical research institute that has developed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine to be cleared for use”. The report states that this was revealed by the public, top government sources to The Indian Express.

“The Indian Mission is engaging separately with the Russian side through our embassy in Moscow. We are now awaiting the safety and efficacy data of this vaccine for COVID-19,” a source said as per the report.

Russian regulators approved the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow and Vladimir Putin, Russian President announced that one of his daughters has been inoculated with it.

In a report in Reuters, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF said that Russia had received requests for a billion doses of the vaccine from other countries and that international agreements had been secured to produce 500 million doses annually.