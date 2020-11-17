Express Pharma


Home  »  COVID-19 Updates  »  India, China may start producing Sputnik V vaccine: Putin

India, China may start producing Sputnik V vaccine: Putin

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries be sped up

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest UpdatesMarket
By EP News Bureau
The Indian Express file photo
0 120
Read Article

India and China may start producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – be sped up, TASS reported.

Recently, RDIF and Gamaleya Institute had issued a statement claiming that as per interim trial results,  the Sputnik-V vaccine is 92 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19.

Source: Reuters

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Want to know more about "Omic's" and it's relevance?
Register Now
close-image