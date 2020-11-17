India, China may start producing Sputnik V vaccine: Putin

Read Article

India and China may start producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – be sped up, TASS reported.

Recently, RDIF and Gamaleya Institute had issued a statement claiming that as per interim trial results, the Sputnik-V vaccine is 92 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19.

Source: Reuters