ICMR developing portal for info on COVID-19 vaccine

ICMR is in the process of developing a vaccine portal which will provide information related to the COVID-19 vaccine development in India and abroad, with the majority of the updates in several regional languages in addition to English.

The aim of creating the portal is to provide all information and updates relating to the COVID-19 vaccine development at one platform as all the information in this regard is scattered as of now, Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, told PTI.

The idea behind making the updates available in regional languages is to make sure every citizen is able to access the information. The portal is likely to be functional by next week, Panda said.

The portal would be made operational in phases. In the first phase, the portal will provide all information related to COVID-19 vaccine in India and abroad.

Over a period of time, information about all other vaccines used to prevent various other ailments will be put on the portal, he said.