Hydroxychloroquine consignment from India arrives in the US

Read Article

The US has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 patients

A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived in the US on Saturday, days after New Delhi lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malaria drug to the US and some other countries on humanitarian grounds.

Earlier this week, India at the request of President Donald Trump cleared the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with nine metric tons of active pharma ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug.

“Supporting our partners in the fight against COVID-19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today,” India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted.

Last week, the US President had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the hold on American order of the anti-malarial drug. India manufactures 70 per cent of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the Covid-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine for the potential treatment of COVID-19 patients.