Hetero announces launch of generic remdesivir ‘COVIFOR’ for COVID-19 treatment

Announcing that it has received manufacturing and marketing approval for remdesivir from the DCGI for the treatment of COVID-19, Hetero has also informed that it will be marketed under the brand name ‘COVIFOR’ in India.

Dr B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman, Hetero Group of Companies, commented, “In the light of increasing COVID-19 cases in India, the approval of ‘COVIFOR’ (remdesivir) can prove to be a game-changer given its positive clinical outcomes. Backed by strong backward integration capabilities, we can ensure that the product is immediately made available to patients across the country. We are prepared for ensuring enough stocks required to cater to the present needs. We will continue to work closely with the government and medical community to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.”

Remdesivir has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. COVIFOR will be available in 100 mg vial (injectable) which has to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a healthcare practitioner, informed a company statement.

The product is launched under a licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to expand access to COVID-19 treatment in low and middle-income countries.