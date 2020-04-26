Herbal products from CIMAP may boost immunity to fight COVID-19 infection

Read Article

It has decided to transfer the technology of its herbal products, CIM-Paushak and Herbal Cough Syrup to entrepreneurs and start-up companies

Researchers at Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow, has developed scientifically proven two herbal products, which can boost the immunity of the persons as well as help in alleviating the dry cough symptom generally associated with the coronavirus infection.

CIMAP, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has decided to transfer the technology of its herbal products ‘CIM-Paushak’ and ‘Herbal Cough Syrup’ to the entrepreneurs and start-up companies. These two products were found to be effective in boosting the immunity of a person. Twelve valuable herbs including Puranva, Ashwagandha, Mulethi, Harad, Baheda and Sataver compounds have been used in both these products.

“The Institute would provide its pilot facility for manufacturing these herbal products – ‘CIM-Paushak’ and ‘Herbal Cough Syrup’ – to entrepreneurs and start-ups after signing of the MoU and transfer of technology”, said Dr Prabodh K. Trivedi, Director, CIMAP. This pilot plant is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a quality control cell.

“Scientific studies have shown that ‘CIM-Puashak’ has performed better than other available immunity booster products in the market. It has also been found to be cheap, safe and effective in the animal trials conducted in the institute”, said Dr DN Mani, lead researcher of the study. Herbal Cough Syrup is developed based on the latest guidelines of the AYUSH ministry, and it has been prepared on the basis of the ‘Tridosha’ principle of Ayurveda, explained Dr Mani.

According to health experts, coronavirus reduces the immune response of the infected person and it has been observed that this pandemic has mostly affected people with a low immune system. The experts feel that improvement of the immune system helps in reducing the effects of the infection and also fight the COVID-19 disease.