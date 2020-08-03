HDMA sets up two COVID-19 quarantine centres

Read Article

The Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association (HDMA) has set up two quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients at Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Jharmuri, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. The newly designed quarantine centres have over 250 beds dedicated to the members of the association.

The association informed that it has set up both these facilities considering the rising number of positive cases within the state and with an aim to ensure uninterrupted supply of pharma products.

Rajesh Gupta, President, Himachal Drug Manufacturers Association and All India Head, Laghu Udyog Bharati Pharma Wing, said, “Understanding the surge in positive cases of coronavirus across the country and the need for uninterrupted supply of pharma products, both in domestic as well as international markets, we are endeavouring to supply medicines without any delay. Therefore, with our members’ contribution, we have set up COVID-19 quarantine facilities in Jharmari and Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh.”

He continued, “Apart from the paramedical staff, both the facilities are equipped with all COVID-19 related requirements. The Jharmari centre has over 100 beds, whereas, the Nalagarh centre has 150 beds with a provision to install more beds.”

“In less than 48 hours of its commencement, the Nalagarh centre has isolated 11 employees of a mid-sized pharma company from a unit operating in the state,” he informed.

Highlighting the need for such facilities, Gupta commented, “Unlike big players who have the infrastructure system in place to deal with this crisis situation, small and medium-sized units need support. And now the majority of reported cases of COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Therefore, gauging the need for such a facility and to ensure pharma production which should not get hampered, we have initiated these facilities. Apparently our association is the first in the country to set up dedicated centres for its members.”

It was informed that the association has set up these centres with assistance from KC Chaman, IAS; DC Solan; Prashant Deshta, SDM, Nalagarh and Rohit Malpani, SP, Baddi. Since both the centres are on a rental basis, post the COVID-19 situation, the association aims to donate the beds to some charity.

There are nearly 370 pharma units in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area and it is considered to be one of the largest pharma hubs in the country.

