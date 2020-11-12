Express Pharma


Govt allots R&D grant of Rs 900 crores for COVID-19 vaccine development

The grant does not cover the cost of vaccine and distribution expenses

By EP News Bureau
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister of India, announcing the details of the third stimulus package, informed that Rs 900 crores would be provided for Covid Suraksha Mission.

This grant will be provided to the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for R&D of Indian COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the Finance Minister also clarified this grant does not cover the cost of vaccine and distribution expenses. This will be provided separately when the vaccine becomes available.

(Source: PIB)

