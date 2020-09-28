Express Pharma


Government launches portal and national registry for COVID-19 vaccine

It will gather and disseminate real time clinical data for clinical practice and research as well as for policymaking

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
A vaccine web portal and National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 from ICMR was launched by Dr Harsh Vadhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Minister.

This portal will have all information about COVID-19 vaccine development in India and data linked to COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This portal will gather and disseminate real-time clinical data for clinical practice and research as well as for policymaking.

At present, there are three vaccines undergoing clinical trials in India for COVID-19.

Dr Vardhan also released the ICMR history timeline which portrays its 108-year journey with key milestones and interventions.

 

