Glenmark launches NINDANIB (nintedanib) for pulmonary fibrosis in India

Glenmark Pharma launched NINDANIB (Nintedanib 100 and 150 mg capsules) for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. It is priced at Rs 4500 (100 mg) and Rs 5400 (150 mg). Nintedanib is approved by the Indian drug regulator for the treatment of idiopathic (unknown cause) pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

“So far Nintedanib has been studied extensively in various controlled clinical trials that have established its efficacy and safety. In a recently published INBUILD trial, Nintedanib showed significantly lower annual rate of decline in FVC (Forced Vital Capacity) – a measure of lung health – with various progressive fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. Moreover, two clinical trials are being rolled out for to study the efficacy and safety of Nintedanib as a treatment of SARS-COV2 induced pulmonary fibrosis in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients,” informed the company through a statement.

“With limited treatment options available, interstitial lung diseases pose a significant treatment challenge in India. The high price of newer treatments and the pill burden of existing options only add to poor patient adherence. By introducing NINDANIB, we hope to substantially reduce both the pill and cost burden for patients in India,” said Alok Malik, Group VP & Business Head, India Formulations.

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a respiratory condition characterised by the thickening and/or scarring of the lungs. This makes it difficult for oxygen to pass through the air sacs and into the bloodstream, causing symptoms such as shortness of breath and dry cough. The average survival rate in patients with IPF is poor, with only 20 to 30 percent of people surviving at least five years after diagnosis. The most frequent cause of death is respiratory failure. IPF typically affects men over the age of 65 in India, and most people with IPF live only three to five years post diagnosis, if left untreated.