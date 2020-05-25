Four COVID-19 vaccine candidates may enter clinical trials in three to five months: Health Minister

Four out of the 14 COVID-19 vaccine candidates from India may enter the clinical trial stage in the next three-five months, informed Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister.

“There are more than 100 candidates for developing a vaccine that are working at different levels. The WHO is coordinating the efforts,” he said.

“India is also actively contributing to that effort. We have 14 vaccine candidates that are working on different levels. Industry, academic world are contributing to it and our Ministry of Science is helping the Department of Biotechnology in all such efforts.”

“Out of these 14, four vaccine candidates, in the next three-five months, may enter the clinical trial stage. Right now, they are in the pre-clinical trial phase,” the minister said.

Financial support and regulatory clearance will be provided to those who are working on this, Vardhan assured.