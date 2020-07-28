Five sites in India ready for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial: DBT

Read Article

Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) told PTI that five sites across the country are ready for the third and final phase of human trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that human trials of the vaccine are an essential step because it is necessary to have data within the country before the vaccine is administered to Indians.

According to Swaroop, the DBT is part of any COVID-19 vaccine effort in India “whether it is funding, whether it is facilitating the regulatory clearances or whether it is giving them access to different networks which exist within the country.”

“The DBT is now setting up Phase 3 clinical sites. We have already started working on them and five sites are now ready to be available for Phase 3 trials,” Swarup said.

Serum Institute of India is partnering Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it is ready. A few days back, Serum Institute had sought permission from the DCGI to conduct Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the potential vaccine.