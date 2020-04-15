EU to host May 4 donor conference for coronavirus vaccine search

Read Article

The European Union will host an online conference on 4th May, 2020 for governments and organisations to pledge money to support the search for a vaccine to the novel coronavirus, Ursula Von der Leyen, President, European Commission, has said.

“To support this global initiative, funding is needed,” Von der Leyen told a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel. “I hope that countries and organisations all over the world will respond to this call,” she said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Gabriela Baczynska and Kate Abnett; Editing by Jon Boyle