Dr Reddy’s partners with BIRAC for Sputnik V clinical trials in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a partnership with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, for advisory support on clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The partnership will allow Dr Reddy’s to identify and use some of BIRAC’s clinical trial centres for the vaccine, which are funded under the National Biopharma Mission (NBM), implemented by Project Management Unit-NBM at BIRAC. Further, the Company will have access to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said, “We are pleased with the collaboration with BIRAC as an advisory partner for clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. We look forward to working with them to accelerate our efforts in bringing the vaccine to India.”

Commenting on the collaboration with Dr Reddy’s, Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said, “The government is committed to fast track clinical development of COVID vaccine candidates and provide facilitation to accelerate market readiness of a suitable vaccine. We at DBT look forward to this partnership with Dr Reddy’s for this Indo Russian Collaboration for Vaccine Development.”

Earlier this month, Dr Reddy’s and Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India.