Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches AVIGAN (favipiravir) in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of AVIGAN (favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India. The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical that grants Dr Reddy’s exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute AVIGAN (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India. AVIGAN (Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

M V Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said, “We are pleased to bring this important innovator medicine to the patients in India. We believe that AVIGAN would provide an effective treatment option to the COVID-19 impacted patients in India.”

Dr Reddy’s AVIGAN comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. The company has also initiated a free home delivery service in 42 cities in the country, and a helpline centre at 1800-267-0810 / www.readytofightcovid.in between 9 am to 9 pm IST, Monday through Saturday.