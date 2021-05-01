Express Pharma


Home  »  COVID-19 Updates  »  Dr Reddy’s announces arrival of first consignment of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Dr Reddy’s announces arrival of first consignment of Sputnik V vaccine in India

The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days

COVID-19 UpdatesLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 340
Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia.

The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days.

“This initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up our supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout,” informed a company statement.

Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Attend India's Largest Pharma Packaging & Labelling Conclave
Register Now
close-image
Create a Clear Path To Global Success
Register Now
close-image