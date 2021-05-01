Dr Reddy’s announces arrival of first consignment of Sputnik V vaccine in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia.

The rollout of the consignment will be subject to the necessary clearances, which will be processed over the next few days.

“This initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up our supply chain for the larger vaccination programme rollout,” informed a company statement.

Subsequent consignments will arrive in the next few weeks.