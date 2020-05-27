DoP issues grievance note about online promotion during COVID-19 crisis

Read Article

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, has issued a grievance note to all major pharma associations of the country, informing that it has received grievances about field staff being forced by pharma companies to engage in the online promotion of their brands, causing distractions to doctors while discharging their duties, especially when they are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The DoP has also asked pharma associations to ensure that their member companies maintain follow only ethical practices for online promotion of their brands, especially during COVID-19.

A spokesperson from one of the associations said, “We have got a communication from the DoP informing about the grievance that it has received against some pharma companies. However, there is no clarity or indication about the nature of the complaint, and we are studying the matter at our end. And certainly, we will be communicating to our member companies to take this into consideration before doing any online promotion of their brands and other practices.”

Shirish Ghoge, Ex-Senior Director of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Sanofi India said, “The industry association needs to take a note of DoP’s grievance, although the department needs to provide some clarity on the violation of pharma marketing practices/guidelines. Along with the grievance, the department should have considered adding some protocol for pharma online marketing as a part of the Uniform Code of Pharmaceuticals Marketing Practices (UCPMP) guidelines.”

Surmising about what could have happened, Ghoge suggests, “Considering the COVID-19 situation in the country, pharma companies have started conducting medical webinars which also helps them in promoting their brands.”

